Plastic bags' ban enforcement team fines over Rs 200,000 on violators

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Plastic Bags ban implementation team comprising of Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) and Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) with the support of ICT Administration has initiated enforcement for ban on Polythene bags from Aabpara Market here on Monday.

A MoCC official told APP that strict implementation of the ban was launched whereas on the first day the team has imposed fines on violators of Rs 2,30, 000 and confiscated over 25 Kg of Polythene bags.

He added that a massive awareness drive was kicked off in the Federal capital to apprise the masses for avoiding use of single-use plastic bags.

However, on violation an individual would be fined Rs 5,000, shopkeeper Rs 10,000 and a manufacturer would be fined Rs 100,000 whereas in case of repeated violations the penalty would be doubled along with confiscation of plastic bags.

/395