Plastic bags' banned in KP to counter pollution, restore ecosystem: EPA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Director General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Dr Amhad Ali Khan, on Saturday said they have imposed ban on manufacturing of plastic bags as well as sale and purchase of polythene bags to protect environment.

The step has been taken to protect humans, wildlife and aquatic creatures from threats of plastic pollution and ensure restoration of ecosystem, he remarked.

The EPA official told APP that they have also banned biodegradable and non-biodegradable polythene products in KP.

They have also started actions against companies manufacturing as well as selling and purchasing polythene bags, adding, cases were being filed against the violators which would be sent to Environmental Tribunal, Peshawar for further action.

"The Environmental Tribunal has the power to impose a heavy fine from Rs 50,000 to Rs five million, confiscate the entire stock or impose Rs100,000 fine per day or send the accused behind bars," he said.

Muhammad Irshad Khan, senior Analyst EPA told APP that polythene bags were a major contributor to plastic pollution in the country including KP since these bags had made their way to the market in 1960.

"Back polythene bags are more dangerous for humans because of its repeated usage without proper recycling, ultimately exposing the consumers to serious ailments including intestine infections, vomiting, digestive problems and premature births", he stated.

He said large-scale production and an excessive use of plastic products had created enormous environmental challenges to humans, wildlife and aquatic creatures world-wide and feared that plastic waste in canals, rivers and oceans would affect the aquatic life adversely in next 40 to 50 years if its dumping continued at such alarming scale.

"Polythene bags normally takes 100 to 1500 years to fully decompose in soil besides have drastic negative effects on living creatures mostly in third world countries especially in SAARC region," EPA analyst said.

He said micro plastic could not be seen with naked eye and when comes in contact with heat, it is converted into smaller particles causing thick air pollution and become part of food cycle of human, fish, wildlife and mammals by putting their lives at danger.

The Chief Minister KP while taking notice of negative effects of plastic pollution, has imposed complete ban on use, sale and purchase of plastic bags in March 2019 and asked manufacturers, wholesale dealers and retailers to deplete their plastic stock till June 2019, he shared.

Following expiry of the June deadline, a grand operation was launched in KP for seizure of polythene bags from markets and factories under Prohibition of Non-degradable Plastic Products (Manufacturing, Sale and Usage) Rules 2016.

Chief Analyst EPA said 4,000 environment laws' violations cases were sent to Environmental Tribunal (ET) and Rs 60 million fine was imposed so far.

Dr Aftab Ahmed, Director Livestock Department told APP that micro plastic particles might cause serious health risks like cancers, development issues in children and animals besides fatigue, endocrine disruption, obesity and premature births through air, water and edible items mostly fish and meat.

"The animals and wildlife become victims of polythene bags and eventually die due to malnutrition as it badly affects their digestive system," he said.

Deedar Ahmad, former Assistant Director EPA said plastic pollution was a global issue and members of United Nations should joins hands for its eradication.

While referring to a study of United Nations Environment Program, he said every year, approximately 500 billion plastic bags were being used globally including 50pc only one time, adding, about eight million tons plastic ends up in canals, rivers and oceans, which is equivalent to a truck filled with garbage every minute worldwide.

He said about 60 million plastic bags was being bought per hour, and only 14pc of the total used was recycled while the rest was disposed off into oceans, rivers and soils.

Deedar said approximately 6000 plastic factories were operating in the country including 60pc in Punjab, 30pc in Sindh, seven percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and three percent in Balochistan.

He said plastic companies were asked to use one percent 'D2W' chemical in plastic bags having 50 micron size being an ingredient to attract bacteria to ensure its easy biodegradation within few years but, majority of it did not fulfill the required standards and were subsequently banned.

Most of urban waste management companies were focusing on picking waste from communal bins in urban areas but overlook canals, rivers and oceans plastic waste's disposal and once it is burnt hazardous gases like Dioxins and Furances pollute the air.

Plastic and water pollution in rivers Kabul and Swat had endangered Mahsher and Trout fish, he said.

He said disposal of hospital waste was a big challenge and inclusive approach was required for quick and safe disposal of syringes, bloods bags and others waste.

Deedar Ahmed said huge investment was required for installation of Waste to Energy units on the pattern of China to convert plastic waste into energy, adding, at least Rs100 million would be required for setting up of an energy plant with a capacity to generate five megawatt energy from plastic related wsste.

He said media, urban councils and waste management companies might reach out to communities to sensitize them against menace of plastic pollution.

The users must be sensitized to understand the gravity of this issue, adding role of media and religious scholars was also imperative to tackle this problem.

He urged consumers to use clothes bags as an alternate to plastic bags.