Plastic Bags Banned In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 09:18 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Commissioner Quetta Division on Wednesday imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of plastic bags.

Metropolitan Corporation is pleased to impose a ban on the sale/purchase/storage and use of plastic bags, said an order issued by the Commissioner's office.

The shops and malls violating the order would be sealed in coordination with the Environmental Protection Agency besides arresting those who were involved in the sale and purchase of bags.

More Stories From Pakistan