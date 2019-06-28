UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Plastic Bags To Be Banned In Punjab In Phases'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 01:41 AM

'Plastic bags to be banned in Punjab in phases'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Environment Protection department (EPD) Secretary Salman Ijaz chaired a meeting to ban the use of plastic bags, in the EPD office here on Thursday.

Director General EPA Tanveer Jabbar, UET Professor Dr Yasir Gill, In-charge Polymer Labs PCSIR Dr Saira Taj, representatives from WWF, Plastic Bags Manufacturers Association and other officials concerned from Industry department, Housing and Urban Development, Law department and members of civil society also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Salman Ijaz said that use of plastic bags come at a very high cost to the environment and negatively affect human health.

Countries around the world have started banning the use of plastic bags while some have enforced restricted laws against the use of plastic bags because of the negative effects of their usage, he added.

He said that the use of plastic bag was one of the major causes of environmental pollution.

Keeping this in mind, the government has decided to ban the use of plastic bags in the Federal Capital territory from August 14 this year.

Likewise, the Punjab government is also considering the same but in a phased manner.

He also directed to constitute three committees i.e. legislative committee, technical committee and committee to look after the social and economic impacts of the use of plastic bags.

These committees will present their recommendations in order to ban the use of plastic bags.

He emphasized that the sole purpose behind all that was to protect the environmental pollution and not to hurt the people attached with this industry.

Related Topics

World Government Of Punjab Civil Society Same University Of Engineering And Technology August All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Decision on Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals t ..

2 hours ago

World Situation Has Become 'More Dramatic, Explosi ..

2 hours ago

Putin Says Avoids Making Assessments of Trump's De ..

2 hours ago

UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index up 0.4 pc in Q1

2 hours ago

Putin Says Started Thinking About Future Successor ..

2 hours ago

Macron Plans to Hold Normandy Format Summit in Nea ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.