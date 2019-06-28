'Plastic bags to be banned in Punjab in phases'

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Environment Protection department (EPD) Secretary Salman Ijaz chaired a meeting to ban the use of plastic bags, in the EPD office here on Thursday.

Director General EPA Tanveer Jabbar, UET Professor Dr Yasir Gill, In-charge Polymer Labs PCSIR Dr Saira Taj, representatives from WWF, Plastic Bags Manufacturers Association and other officials concerned from Industry department, Housing and Urban Development, Law department and members of civil society also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Salman Ijaz said that use of plastic bags come at a very high cost to the environment and negatively affect human health.

Countries around the world have started banning the use of plastic bags while some have enforced restricted laws against the use of plastic bags because of the negative effects of their usage, he added.

He said that the use of plastic bag was one of the major causes of environmental pollution.

Keeping this in mind, the government has decided to ban the use of plastic bags in the Federal Capital territory from August 14 this year.

Likewise, the Punjab government is also considering the same but in a phased manner.

He also directed to constitute three committees i.e. legislative committee, technical committee and committee to look after the social and economic impacts of the use of plastic bags.

These committees will present their recommendations in order to ban the use of plastic bags.

He emphasized that the sole purpose behind all that was to protect the environmental pollution and not to hurt the people attached with this industry.