Plastic bags will be banned completely in Islamabad from August 14: Zartaj Gul

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said that plastic bags will be completely banned in Islamabad from August 14.She said Pakistan is the 7th country in the world which has been affected by climate change.She said Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to take special steps to control the lmpacts of climate change.

While addressing a conference in a private hotel of Islamabad on Monday, Zartaj Gul said that Islamabad is the first city in the world where plastic bags will be banned completely from August 14.She said government has started a billion Tree Tsunami project to cope with such disasters like heat waves, floods.She said government has also taken the initiative of clean and green Pakistan and now we are expecting that positive headway will be made in the measures taken with regard to climate change.