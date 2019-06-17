UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plastic Bags Will Be Banned Completely In Islamabad From August 14: Zartaj Gul

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 04:40 PM

Plastic bags will be banned completely in Islamabad from August 14: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said that plastic bags will be completely banned in Islamabad from August 14

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said that plastic bags will be completely banned in Islamabad from August 14.She said Pakistan is the 7th country in the world which has been affected by climate change.She said Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to take special steps to control the lmpacts of climate change.

While addressing a conference in a private hotel of Islamabad on Monday, Zartaj Gul said that Islamabad is the first city in the world where plastic bags will be banned completely from August 14.She said government has started a billion Tree Tsunami project to cope with such disasters like heat waves, floods.She said government has also taken the initiative of clean and green Pakistan and now we are expecting that positive headway will be made in the measures taken with regard to climate change.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Tsunami Prime Minister World Hotel August From Government Billion

Recent Stories

PM Imran disappointed at Pakistan’s defeat, avoi ..

12 minutes ago

Qatar attends Arab meeting in UAE amid Gulf crisis ..

13 minutes ago

Twelve dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkey: c ..

10 minutes ago

Filming commences on Al Khaja&#039;s new horror fi ..

13 minutes ago

Taliban Deputy Head Secretly Visits China to Discu ..

10 minutes ago

Japanese court allows restart of 2 nuclear reactor ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.