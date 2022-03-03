UrduPoint.com

Plastic Ban Enforcement Team Confiscates 60kg Polythene Bags, Fines Rs 100,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2022 | 08:04 PM

The Enforcement Team constituted by Director General, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Thursday while enforcing ban on single use plastic bags confiscated around 60 kg polythene bags and fined Rs 100,000 on violators during inspection in the federal capital's markets

The team comprising Deputy Director Legal Pak-EPA, Deputy Director Chemical, Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) and ICT Administration inspected shops in I-8 Markaz along with the media representatives for compliance of polythene bag ban, said a news release.

It may be mentioned here that the enforcement drive was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic due to huge economic crisis which was now revived to end the menace health damaging and environment spoiling plastics for setting the federal capital as a model to be replicated for ending plastic pollution.

