Plastic ban enforcement team inspects numerous shops, fines violators in F-6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The joint enforcement team of the Climate Change Ministry, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration on Thursday resumed the long halted action since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic against violations of single-use plastic bags ban in the Federal capital.

Director Chemicals Ministry of Climate Change, Dr Zaigham Abbass, Deputy Director Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Dr Sadia Munawer and Assistant Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Abdullah Khan visited the F-6 Markaz and inspected numerous shops to check compliance of ban on plastic bags.

The team inspected wholesale shops, grocery stores, green groceries, meat shops, plain bread shops and other outlets and imposed heavy fines on repeated violations by the shopkeepers.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Abdullah Khan said the enforcement drive of the restrictions imposed on the single-use polythene or plastic bags has been revived as the government banned plastic bags back in 2019.

He said the ICT Administration along with the Ministry's team would raid all the markets of the federal capital every Thursday to ensure compliance. The enforcement drive would continue till the federal capital was purged of the menace of plastics, he added.

Director Chemicals, Dr Zaigham Abbass said the use, sale and manufacturing of plastic bags was completely banned in the federal capital. "The aim of aggressive compliance of ban is to establish Islamabad as a model plastic free city to be replicated by the provinces to make the country plastic free." He said there were starch, cotton, jute, woven and nonwoven bags available in the market as alternate to polythene bags.

"There are 46 alternate bags manufacturing units across country which were only four at the time of ban imposed on plastic bags. The number has increased after stern action against the use of plastics. The traders and vendors have no excuse now as sufficient alternates are available in the market." The Ministry, he informed would recycle the confiscated plastic bags into flower pots and dustbins as an eco-friendly product of plastics.

"Our next target will be individuals who will be fined Rs5,000 for using or carrying plastics bags. The burning of plastic bags releases carcinogenic fumes that are highly injurious for human health," he underscored.

Deputy Director Pak-EPA Dr Sadia Munawer said there were almost 30-40 shops inspected by the team and were fined on found violating the ban. She said the plastics were main cause of choked drains and water channels causing urban floods.

"There have been complaints submitted at the Pak-EPA pertaining to wildlife and stray animals affected due to the consumption of plastic bags. It is equally detrimental for humans and animals, therefore, it is our goal to convince people to shun the use of plastic bags," Dr Sadia said.

She added that the drive was halted due to huge economic pressure incurred by the pandemic on the business fraternity; however, weekly compliance raids would be made across the federal capital.

She warned that the shopkeepers and wholesalers would be fined Rs 10,000 on first and Rs20,000 on the second violation of the ban whereas manufacturers to be fines Rs100,000 or more for violating the ban.