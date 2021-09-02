Plastic factory gutted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :A fire erupted in a plastic factory at Shafique Town and was brought under control by Rescue-1122 after a two-hour struggle.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, a fire broke out at a factory due to cylinder explosion, which engulfed the entire factory.

The fire caused a loss of one-million rupees, while timely rescue operation saved goods worth Rs 2 million.

According to Rescue-1122, Abdul Sattar, owner of the factory, was injured in the cylinder explosion and was shifted to hospital.