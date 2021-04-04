UrduPoint.com
Plastic Factory Gutted In Gujranwala

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 09:50 AM

Plastic factory gutted in Gujranwala

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :A blaze at a plastic factory gutted a huge stock of products, raw material, machinery and damaged its structure near Industrial Estate 2 Gujranwala in wee hours of Sunday.

According to details, factory workers said that the fire broke out in a section of the factory due to short circuit. The workers saved their lives by rushing out of the exit door.

The firefighters and 28 vehicles of Rescue 1122 along with teams of Gujranwala Electric Power Company reached the scene.

The Gepco teams suspended the power supply to the factory and the adjoining buildings to stop the fire from spreading, ptv news channel reported.The nearby factories were also closed down due to fire.

Rescue teams from Sialkot, Hafizabad and Gujrat were also part of rescue operation.

More Stories From Pakistan

