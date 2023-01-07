UrduPoint.com

Plastic Free Gilgit To Be Reality Soon: Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Plastic free Gilgit to be reality soon: Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani on Saturday said plastic free Gilgit will soon be a reality and success as the administration, from top to bottom, had been working towards the end goal

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) : .

He said in an official statement to media that from Chief Secretary to Commissioner, DC, ACs, all magistrates as well as Environmental Protection Agency and Police; all are in field and making sure that polythene bags are nowhere to be seen in Gilgit.

Chief Secretary GB said, "Today, I visited different markets of Gilgit City and it was a pleasure to see that majority of vendors of small carts to large convenience stores have all shifted to environment friendly bags".

He said the government is also supporting these shopkeepers by providing them with these bags as well as encouraging green businesses to participate towards this end by providing interest free loans.

He informed that till now, a total of 2.5 tons of polythene bags have been confiscated and soon they will be incinerated. "We will not tolerate any negligence towards the cause of Plastic Free Gilgit and those violating the vision will be punished as per law, he said.

