Plastic godown gutted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Plastic items worth thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in a godown, situated at Shah Alami toys market, here on Saturday.

Rescue-1122 vehicles and fire fighters reached the spot after receiving information and started rescue operation. The firefighters succeeded in controlling the fire with hectic efforts. No loss of life was reported. The reason behind the fire could not be ascertained.