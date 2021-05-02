Plastic godown gutted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :-:Plastic items worth thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes in godown fire at Bund Road here on Sunday.

On information, rescue teams reached the site and started rescue operation.

The firefighters succeeded in controlling fire after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported.

Cause behind the fire could not be ascertained, said Rescue-1122 spokesman.