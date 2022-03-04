Plastic industry become second largest sector of economy: FCCI

Increased use of plastic in industrial and domestic sectors has transformed it to a full-fledged industry which would soon become the second largest sector of the economy after textile

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Increased use of plastic in industrial and domestic sectors has transformed it to a full-fledged industry which would soon become the second largest sector of the economy after textile.

This was said by Atif Munir Sheikh, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), while addressing the annual general body meeting of the Faisalabad Plastic Association (FPA).

He said plastic had replaced costly metals and it was being used to manufacture cheapest industrial and domestic products for everyday use. "We will encourage the FPA to forge liaison with the FCCI for the resolution of its problems.

He also requested the office bearers of the FPA to convince their members to get the membership of the FCCI so that they could play their role in the mainstream trade politics.

The president also briefed them about the first ever "Pakistan Economic Conference" (PEC)to be held here from March 18-20 in Faisalabad.

The meeting was also attending by Mian Kashif President FPA, Chaudhary Saleem General Secretary, Imran Mehmood Sheikh, SVP FCCI, Rana Fayyaz Ahmed VP, Naseem Shahid Mughal Chairman All Pakistan Plastic Manufacturing Association, Mian Tanveer Ahmad and other businessmen.