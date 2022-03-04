UrduPoint.com

Plastic Industry Become Second Largest Sector Of Economy: FCCI

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Plastic industry become second largest sector of economy: FCCI

Increased use of plastic in industrial and domestic sectors has transformed it to a full-fledged industry which would soon become the second largest sector of the economy after textile

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Increased use of plastic in industrial and domestic sectors has transformed it to a full-fledged industry which would soon become the second largest sector of the economy after textile.

This was said by Atif Munir Sheikh, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), while addressing the annual general body meeting of the Faisalabad Plastic Association (FPA).

He said plastic had replaced costly metals and it was being used to manufacture cheapest industrial and domestic products for everyday use. "We will encourage the FPA to forge liaison with the FCCI for the resolution of its problems.

He also requested the office bearers of the FPA to convince their members to get the membership of the FCCI so that they could play their role in the mainstream trade politics.

The president also briefed them about the first ever "Pakistan Economic Conference" (PEC)to be held here from March 18-20 in Faisalabad.

The meeting was also attending by Mian Kashif President FPA, Chaudhary Saleem General Secretary, Imran Mehmood Sheikh, SVP FCCI, Rana Fayyaz Ahmed VP, Naseem Shahid Mughal Chairman All Pakistan Plastic Manufacturing Association, Mian Tanveer Ahmad and other businessmen.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Faisalabad Pakistan Engineering Council Chamber Fayyaz Ahmed March Commerce Textile All From Industry

Recent Stories

Two weeks long food safety training concludes in N ..

Two weeks long food safety training concludes in Nathiagali

6 minutes ago
 Kroos struggling for fitness ahead of PSG

Kroos struggling for fitness ahead of PSG

6 minutes ago
 Joint investigation team constituted to probe Pesh ..

Joint investigation team constituted to probe Peshawar blast

6 minutes ago
 EU Extends Sanctions Against Former Ukrainian Pres ..

EU Extends Sanctions Against Former Ukrainian President Yanukovych for 6 Months

6 minutes ago
 Russian Lawmaker Says Zelenskyy Has Left Lviv for ..

Russian Lawmaker Says Zelenskyy Has Left Lviv for Poland

9 minutes ago
 Irish president tests positive for COVID-19

Irish president tests positive for COVID-19

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>