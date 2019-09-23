Plastic industry representatives meet minister

Punjab Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal met a representative delegation of the local plastic industry here at Civil Secretariat, on Monday

Additional Secretary Industries and officials of Industries and Trade Department were also present. Discussions were held regarding imposition of ban on use of plastic shopping bags.

The delegation members apprised the minister about the problems relating to plastic industry and the proposed law about imposition of ban on plastic shopping bags and other reservations.

Mian Aslam Iqbal told the delegation that employment of lakhs of people was linked with the plastic industry and problems of plastic industry would be solved soon.

He said that consultations with stakeholders regarding imposition of a ban on plastic shopping bags and legislation would be conducted in near future.

The minister said that representatives of plastic industry should give their proposals as a substitute to shopping bags. Stakeholders should submit their proposals consisting of short-, medium- and long-term planning.

"Future line of action would be decided in consultations with the plastic manufacturers," added Mian Aslam Iqbal.