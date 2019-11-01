UrduPoint.com
Plastic Manufacturing Units In Pindi Jeopardizing Public Health

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The plastic manufacturing units set up in residential areas are jeopardizing public health.

Talking to APP, Taha Malik a resident of Mohallah Raja Sultan informed that his family and neighbours have been directly affected by an alleged plastic shoe recycling plant.

"The plant is working in the middle of the society at the back of Government Post Graduate College Asghar Mall Rawalpindi. It has been operated in the morning and afternoon timings within a secret pattern.

The doors are being locked outside to pretend it as an abandoned property where the machinery starts crushing the plastic shoes," he added.

The unit, he said is a potential source of breeding dengue larvae which has not been inspected by the authorities.

He said, "The emissions of the plants are so pungent and suffocating that elderly, children and youngsters alike get problem in breathing. The crushing sound of the plant had made us sick as it has become unbearable to sit within the noise and ambient pollution together. It had made us mentally sick alongwith health complications." Subhan, another resident of the same vicinity said the plastic manufacturing unit has been operating for a long time where another unit of same category was also operating on the main street.

"The harmful gases being spewed by the plant have made the air unable to breath at peak times of its working. We urge the authorities to take action against the plastic units as they are detrimental for public health and environment," he added.

When contacted Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) Rawalpindi Deputy Director Amin Baig, he told APP that the plants at present are violating the law and are obliterating the section 11 of Pakistan Environmental Protection Act (PEPA Act), 1997.

"However, these plastic manufacturing plants do not fall in EPD's schedule to seek No Objection Certificate (NOC) for establishing their units," he added.

To a question, he said the court can impose fine on the plastic units which would be made after proper inspection of the site.

Deputy Director Environmental Protection Agency Dr Mohsina Zubair told APP that if there was no emission purifying technology installed at the plants then it would have serious impact on human health. "The gases emitted through such plants are seriously hazardous," she added.

