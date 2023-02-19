Plastic material factory gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Precious material of a plastic factory was reduced to ashes in the area of Sadar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that the fire erupted in Irfan Plastic Factory situated at Dhuddiwala Nehar Stop on Jaranwala Road due to unknown reasons.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt the precious material present on the spot.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot along with five vehicles and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.