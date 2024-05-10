Open Menu

Plastic Pandemic Could Prolong Pakistan’s Climate Battle, Experts Warn

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Plastic pandemic could prolong Pakistan’s climate battle, experts warn

As Pakistan endeavors to combat climate change; the looming specter of the plastic pandemic emerges as a formidable obstacle. From polluted waterways to compromised ecosystems, plastic pollution threatens to prolong the nation's fight against environmental challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) As Pakistan endeavors to combat climate change; the looming specter of the plastic pandemic emerges as a formidable obstacle. From polluted waterways to compromised ecosystems, plastic pollution threatens to prolong the nation's fight against environmental challenges.

The climate and health experts have warned to address this pressing issue on urgent basis to protect Pakistan's sustainability efforts.

“Despite strides in environmental policy and activism, the pervasive presence of plastic pollution threatens to prolong the nation's fight against climate instability. From clogged waterways to compromised ecosystems, the detrimental effects of plastic cast a shadow over Pakistan's sustainability aspirations, underscoring the urgency of concerted action” warned a renowned environmentalist Dr Ejaz Ahmed, a former Director at WWF-Pakistan.

Dr. Ejaz Ahmed also advocated the potential of recycling initiatives and scientific advancements in transforming plastic waste into a valuable resource for the country’s benefits. From co-processing fuel in cement production to construction materials, innovative solutions promise to mitigate the plastic menace while reducing carbon emissions, he remarked.

Highlighting the adverse effects of plastic in everyday human life and health, Dr. Ejaz said the repercussions of plastic pervasiveness are manifold, from endangering aquatic life to clogging drainage systems and health woes. Despite concerted efforts to raise awareness and enforce regulations; the insidious spread of plastic persists, permeating daily life from household items to food packaging, he lamented.

Plastic pollution, omnipresent and insidious, is wreaking havoc and from production to disposal, its detrimental effects reverberate across ecosystems, posing a daunting challenge to Pakistan's sustainability efforts, he expresssed dismay.

In Pakistan, where the specter of climate change looms large, the battle against plastic pollution has assumed paramount importance.

With over 300 million tons of plastic churned out globally each year, and a staggering half of it comprising single-use plastics, the urgency to stem this tide has never been more pressing.

While countries like Bangladesh, France, and Rwanda have taken decisive steps to curb plastic proliferation, Pakistan stands at a pivotal juncture, grappling with the highest percentage of mismanaged plastic in South Asia. The issuance of a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) banning plastic bags in key cities like Islamabad, Lahore, and Hunza marks a significant stride, albeit amidst a lack of comprehensive policy frameworks at the federal and provincial levels.

Shafee Muhammad Marwat, a Director at the Capital’s civic body, that periodically launches campaigns against pollution, highlighted the dangers of plastic, citing its harm to both human and aquatic life, as well as its detrimental effects on infrastructure. Despite previous efforts to discourage its use through campaigns and fines, plastic remains pervasive, even being used for food and waste disposal, he admitted.

Climate and Health experts echoed unanimous concerns on the dire health consequences of plastic proliferation, citing the emergence of lung diseases, cancers, and dermatological ailments as harbingers of a looming crisis.

Endorsing Marwat and DR Ejaz’s concerns, Dr. Shazia Aslam, a well-known Lahore-based dermatologist , underscores the health risks posed by plastic, including the release of toxic chemicals when heated, leading to lung diseases and cancers.

Highlighting the deleterious effects of plastic on human health, Dr. Shazia Aslam stresses the urgent need to transition to biodegradable alternatives.

As Pakistan navigates the treacherous waters of climate change, the battle against plastic pollution emerges as a defining frontier in its quest for environmental sustainability.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Bangladesh France Rwanda WWF-Pakistan From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan and Japan Final clash in Azlan Shah Hocke ..

Pakistan and Japan Final clash in Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024 on Saturday

3 minutes ago
 Reasons to experience magic of Sharjah Children’ ..

Reasons to experience magic of Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival this weeken ..

3 minutes ago
 Eight unfrequented routes closed to secure Karachi

Eight unfrequented routes closed to secure Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Paris officer 'between life and death' after polic ..

Paris officer 'between life and death' after police station shooting

3 minutes ago
 Renowned journalist Mazhar Abbass unveils Abbottab ..

Renowned journalist Mazhar Abbass unveils Abbottabad cricket trophy

41 seconds ago
 Lists of farmers entitled to get gunny bags displa ..

Lists of farmers entitled to get gunny bags displayed at Passco purchase centers

3 minutes ago
DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital, orders revamp, impro ..

DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital, orders revamp, improved care

3 minutes ago
 Regional head Federal Ombudsman visits NBP Shikar ..

Regional head Federal Ombudsman visits NBP Shikarpur

42 seconds ago
 CDA chief directs construction of cycling tracks i ..

CDA chief directs construction of cycling tracks in diplomatic enclave

3 minutes ago
 Recovery of Ammunition by Customs at international ..

Recovery of Ammunition by Customs at international Departure JIAP Karachi

12 minutes ago
 Crackdown on smuggled fuel sellers

Crackdown on smuggled fuel sellers

9 minutes ago
 Muqam arrives in Gilgit Baltistan on three-day vis ..

Muqam arrives in Gilgit Baltistan on three-day visit

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan