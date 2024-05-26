Open Menu

Plastic Particles In Human Blood Pose Heart Disease Risk, Study Finds

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Plastic particles in human blood pose heart disease risk, study finds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Experts have discovered that the presence of very small plastic particles in human blood can increase the risk of heart diseases.

According to research published in the medical journal Environmental International, these small plastic particles found in human blood could indeed be dangerous for human health.

In the research, blood samples were taken from 20 recovered individuals, 18 of whom had very small plastic and chemical particles in their blood.

The particles discovered were transparent and barely smaller than a micrometer (one thousand micrometers make up one millimeter).

The research revealed that these tiny plastic particles travel to different parts of the body, where they can become lodged.

Experts caution that plastic particles can cause blood clots, increase inflammation, weaken the immune system, and lead to other diseases, including heart disease.

Related Topics

Lead From Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

19 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

20 hours ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

21 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

21 hours ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

21 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

22 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

22 hours ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

24 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan