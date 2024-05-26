Plastic particles in human blood pose heart disease risk, study finds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Experts have discovered that the presence of very small plastic particles in human blood can increase the risk of heart diseases.

According to research published in the medical journal Environmental International, these small plastic particles found in human blood could indeed be dangerous for human health.

In the research, blood samples were taken from 20 recovered individuals, 18 of whom had very small plastic and chemical particles in their blood.

The particles discovered were transparent and barely smaller than a micrometer (one thousand micrometers make up one millimeter).

The research revealed that these tiny plastic particles travel to different parts of the body, where they can become lodged.

Experts caution that plastic particles can cause blood clots, increase inflammation, weaken the immune system, and lead to other diseases, including heart disease.