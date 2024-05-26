Plastic Particles In Human Blood Pose Heart Disease Risk, Study Finds
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Experts have discovered that the presence of very small plastic particles in human blood can increase the risk of heart diseases.
According to research published in the medical journal Environmental International, these small plastic particles found in human blood could indeed be dangerous for human health.
In the research, blood samples were taken from 20 recovered individuals, 18 of whom had very small plastic and chemical particles in their blood.
The particles discovered were transparent and barely smaller than a micrometer (one thousand micrometers make up one millimeter).
The research revealed that these tiny plastic particles travel to different parts of the body, where they can become lodged.
Experts caution that plastic particles can cause blood clots, increase inflammation, weaken the immune system, and lead to other diseases, including heart disease.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Girl allegedly commits suicide over domestic dispute6 minutes ago
-
Bilawal grieves over martyrdom of two army-men6 minutes ago
-
Police foils smuggling of non custom paid cigarettes, seizes goods16 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik condemns blasphemy allegation, praises law enforcement response in Sargodha26 minutes ago
-
KP Governor expresses condolences with families of martyred Capt Hasnain, Hawaldar Shafiqullah36 minutes ago
-
RWMC to get 1st position in Eid-Ul-Azha cleanliness operation36 minutes ago
-
Man throws two daughters in canal after dispute with wife36 minutes ago
-
48C temperature recorded in Bahawalpur36 minutes ago
-
Capital women embrace E-scooter, redefine travel norms46 minutes ago
-
ZARRA App reports 2,130 successful closures in child recovery cases46 minutes ago
-
CTFK calls for not giving permission for 10 sticks cigarette packs46 minutes ago
-
13 killed in traffic accident in Kot Addu46 minutes ago