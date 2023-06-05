Plastic pollution more in urban areas demanding mass awareness, activism: Romina

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Convener of National Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Member National Assembly (MNA) Romina Khurshid Alam on Monday said plastic pollution was a serious and exacerbating issue of the urban areas unlike the rural areas of the country that demanded mass awareness and activism to tackle plastic pollution.

She was addressing the International Rescue Committee (IRC) seminar on 'World Environment Day' under the theme Produce, consume and Dispose of plastics.

MNA said floods were happening in Pakistan due to climate change that demanded the nation as a society to ensure its responsibility which was not being fulfilled.

"If we play our part in protecting and conserving nature and the environment, it will be better for our children and future generations," she added.

She underlined that recently urban flooding occurred in some areas of Islamabad that was not due to rains, but rather due to dirty and polluted drains piled up with plastic waste. The government, she said had cleaned the drains this time so that the capital should not have to face urban flooding.

She informed that a fine was imposed for littering at Margalla Hills National Park which was helpful in containing plastic pollution in the natural environment.

"Ten years ago there were many trees and greenery on Margalla Hills. But now the mountains of Margalla look bald.

"There is a need to awaken the sense of responsibility in all of us. The awareness campaign needs to be started in schools and colleges to motivate and educate youth," Romina Khurshid Alam said.

The SDGs task force convener demanded that the nation and society as a whole should think for the country. The country's role in climate change causing greenhouse gas emissions was not even one percent but it was among the worst victims of global warming. Such forums were very important for creating awareness regarding climate change, she concluded.

Country Director of IRC Shabnam Baloch and other experts from various walks of life also expressed their views on the day.