Plastic pollution poses a serious threat to our environment: Murad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, on the occasion of International Plastic Free Day, emphasised that plastic pollution poses a serious threat to our environment, rivers, marine life, and urban infrastructure.

The CM called for the elimination of plastic as a collective responsibility and urged the public to cease using plastic for a better urban environment.

Shah asserted that a plastic-free environment guarantees a better future. He highlighted that the Sindh government has undertaken several measures to combat plastic pollution.

He informed that since August 2024, the use of plastic bottles has been banned in all government offices, and glass jugs have been mandated to replace plastic bottles.

Moreover, in April 2025, the Sindh government imposed a complete ban on the manufacturing, sale, and use of plastic bags.

Murad Shah appealed to the public to opt for environmentally friendly alternatives such as cloth and paper products instead of plastic to make Sindh a cleaner and greener region.

The Chief Minister stressed that these steps are not only essential for protecting the environment but also ensure a healthier and better life for future generations.