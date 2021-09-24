Plastic polythene bags manufacturing unit sealed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Friday sealed plastic polythene manufacturing factory unit at Industrial Estate Hayatabad after recovering 6200 kilograms of plastic polythene bags.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Habibullah along with the officers of EPA conducted raid on a plastic polythene bag manufacturing factory in Hayatabad Industrial Estate.

After recovery of 6200 kilograms of plastic polythene bags, the factory was sealed and its manager was arrested.

DC Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has warned trading community against purchase and sale of polythene plastic shopping bags and initiating of legal proceedings against them in case of violation.

All administrative officers have been directed for strict implementation of ban on the sale and purchase of polythene plastic shopping bags.