Plastic road concept: CDA constructing 1 km as test case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Wednesday started trials on the 'plastic road concept' here at the F-9 Park.

Initially one kilometer road will be constructed in the Federal capital, a news release said.

The technology will be transferred to asphalt plant of MPO directorate after evaluating results.

This is the first project of its kind in Pakistan which is being launched in collaboration with a private company.

The CDA had signed a memorandum of understanding a month ago with a private beverage company, under which work has now started as a test case.

If it will have positive results, this concept will be utilized in Islamabad and replicated in other cities of the country.

It is expected that the plastic road will be more sustainable and durable than the conventional road.

It is worth mentioning here that 500 to 600 tons of municipal waste is being collected in Islamabad on daily basis which contains 150 to 180 tons of plastic waste.

By recycling the collected plastic, environmental pollution can be reduced and roads be constructed.