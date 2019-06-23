UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plastic Shoppers Playing Havoc With The Health Of Human

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 06:40 PM

Plastic shoppers playing havoc with the health of human

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :The Chairman of Global Justice, Peace and Human Rights Lawyers Forum Mohammad Naeem Asmat Advocate Sunday said choking drainage systems in major cities , spoiling and tarnishing the landscape in every nook and corner of the country, the leftover used plastic shoppers are playing havoc with the health of human and animal and damaging environment very badly.

"Disposing off these plastic bags by burning them produces dioxins and furans, which are persistent organic pollutants (POPs) and extremely harmful to human and animal health", he added, saying that ordinances to prohibit the manufacturing, sale and use of polythene bags were promulgated by provincial governments of Balochistan, Punjab and Sindh in 2001, 2002 and 2006 respectively but the law makers could not manage to enforce this much needed law yet.

He mentioned that National Assembly also discussed this issue several times but failed to attract attention of lawmakers who let it go without seeking any policy statement by the ministry concerned.

"Only political will on the part of present government of PTI is needed to make the dearth of existing laws up and come up with a plan to fight the menace of plastic shopping bags", he demanded.

He said there may be no any other country in the world where polythene bags were used so freely as in Pakistan.

The meeting also suggested ban on non-biodegradable bags and replace them with biodegradable ones in all private and public sectors including utility stores to make the society safe from the threats.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan National Assembly Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Punjab Lawyers Sale May Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE launches UN-developed anti-money laundering pl ..

26 minutes ago

MoHAP holds 6th nursing leadership development pro ..

1 hour ago

Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 submissions up 13%

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Eid ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Sanad&#039; a gateway to labour market for H ..

2 hours ago

UAE launches UN-developed anti-money laundering pl ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.