Plastic shoppers playing havoc with the health of human

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :The Chairman of Global Justice, Peace and Human Rights Lawyers Forum Mohammad Naeem Asmat Advocate Sunday said choking drainage systems in major cities , spoiling and tarnishing the landscape in every nook and corner of the country, the leftover used plastic shoppers are playing havoc with the health of human and animal and damaging environment very badly.

"Disposing off these plastic bags by burning them produces dioxins and furans, which are persistent organic pollutants (POPs) and extremely harmful to human and animal health", he added, saying that ordinances to prohibit the manufacturing, sale and use of polythene bags were promulgated by provincial governments of Balochistan, Punjab and Sindh in 2001, 2002 and 2006 respectively but the law makers could not manage to enforce this much needed law yet.

He mentioned that National Assembly also discussed this issue several times but failed to attract attention of lawmakers who let it go without seeking any policy statement by the ministry concerned.

"Only political will on the part of present government of PTI is needed to make the dearth of existing laws up and come up with a plan to fight the menace of plastic shopping bags", he demanded.

He said there may be no any other country in the world where polythene bags were used so freely as in Pakistan.

The meeting also suggested ban on non-biodegradable bags and replace them with biodegradable ones in all private and public sectors including utility stores to make the society safe from the threats.