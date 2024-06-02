Plastic Surgery, Burns Ward Shifted To Newly Renovated Building: MS LUH
Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 12:00 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Dr Aijaz Ahmed Abbassi informed on Saturday that the Plastic Surgery and Burns Ward has been shifted in a renovated building of the hospital.
In a statement, the MS said that 19 air conditioners had been installed in that new ward which had 60 beds so that the admitted patients being provided treatment for burns did not face trouble.
He dispelled the impression that the air conditioning system was not available in the LUH or in its emergency ward.
According to him, the emergency ward of the hospital was providing round the clock services to its patients.
Abbassi apprised that 2 ventilator equipped ambulances and 15 other ambulances were operating in the hospital.
However, he acknowledged that the wards in which the ACs or fans were not properly working directions had been issued to the electricians to fix the issues immediately.
