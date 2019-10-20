UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plastic Surgery Course From Nov 4

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 08:20 PM

Plastic surgery course from Nov 4

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The sixth international plastic surgery course will commence from November 4 at Pak-Italian modern burn centre, Nishtar Medical University.

Workshop Coordinator and Head of Pak-Italian modern burn centre Prof Dr Naheed Ahmad Chaudhry told APP here on Sunday the course was being conducted in collaboration with three plastic surgeons from the UK-- Azhar Iqbal, Waseem Saeed and Abid Rashid.

He said it was an advanced plastic surgery skill improvement workshop which would continue till November10.

Related Topics

Rashid November Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

26 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber, Dubai RTA help 1,300 girls get to scho ..

1 hour ago

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

2 hours ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

2 hours ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

2 hours ago

Japan to mark first-ever participation in WETEX, D ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.