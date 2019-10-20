Plastic Surgery Course From Nov 4
Sun 20th October 2019
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The sixth international plastic surgery course will commence from November 4 at Pak-Italian modern burn centre, Nishtar Medical University.
Workshop Coordinator and Head of Pak-Italian modern burn centre Prof Dr Naheed Ahmad Chaudhry told APP here on Sunday the course was being conducted in collaboration with three plastic surgeons from the UK-- Azhar Iqbal, Waseem Saeed and Abid Rashid.
He said it was an advanced plastic surgery skill improvement workshop which would continue till November10.