Plastic surgery course from Nov 4

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The sixth international plastic surgery course will commence from November 4 at Pak-Italian modern burn centre, Nishtar Medical University.

Workshop Coordinator and Head of Pak-Italian modern burn centre Prof Dr Naheed Ahmad Chaudhry told APP here on Sunday the course was being conducted in collaboration with three plastic surgeons from the UK-- Azhar Iqbal, Waseem Saeed and Abid Rashid.

He said it was an advanced plastic surgery skill improvement workshop which would continue till November10.