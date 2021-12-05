UrduPoint.com

Plastic Unit Sealed Causing Smog

Sun 05th December 2021

LAHORE, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Aurangzeb Sadhu sealed a plastic factory for causing smog and not taking effective measures against dengue at Chah Balanda Kasur, on Sunday.

The AC told the media that crackdown on excessive smoke-emitting industries was under way in the district.

The AC said: "Air pollution was increasing due to burning of plastic waste outside the crushing unit." Aurangzeb said that the factory owner had dug a pit and stored water there, which was causing dengue larvae spread.

He said the eradication of smog and dengue was one of the top priorities of the government.

