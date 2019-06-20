Plastic wrapping of air passengers' luggage made mandatory

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was relentlessly working to provide modern facilities to the air passengers, in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was relentlessly working to provide modern facilities to the air passengers, in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister

With the objective of safety and security of the valuables of air passengers, the plastic wrapping of their luggage is made mandatory, Spokesperson of CAA Ms Farah Hussain here on Thursday said.

She said several airports have only one plastic wrapping machine which was causing inconvenience to the passengers.

In order to facilitate the passengers, she said, CAA had issued a tender notice to install multiple plastic wrapping machines at main airports.

Following the installation of the new machines, the rates for wrapping luggage would be revised and reduced to less than half of the existing rates for bags of all sizes.

With an increased number of machines, passengers would be able to avail the wrapping facility in reduced rates and without any hassle or unnecessary waiting.

This would not only secure the luggage but would also enhance the compliance level of the international security standards.