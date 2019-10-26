UrduPoint.com
Platelet Count Of Nawaz Sharif Improving: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 08:08 PM

Secretary Information of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday said the medical treatment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was continuing and his platelet count was improving

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Secretary Information of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday said the medical treatment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was continuing and his platelet count was improving.

She was talking to mediamen after Islamabad High Court in the evening granted interim bail to Nawaz Sharif in Al Azizia reference case till Tuesday on health grounds.

She said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif suffered minor heart attack during his ongoing treatment at Services Hospital in Lahore.

She said, "Nawaz Sharif suffered minor heart attack. The medical board formed by the government presented all the facts about the health condition of Nawaz Sharif before Islamabad High Court."She thanked the workers and supporters of Pakistan Muslim League (N) for the best wishes and prayers for Nawaz Sharif.

She asked the nation to continue praying for the recovery of Nawaz Sharif.

