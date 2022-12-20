Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafique

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 12:24 AM

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday directed the relevant authorities to give immediate recommendations to make small platforms suitable for long trains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday directed the relevant authorities to give immediate recommendations to make small platforms suitable for long trains.

Presiding over a meeting at Railways Headquarters, he said that platforms should be upgraded as per requirements and getting on train for passengers should be made easier.

The Minister appreciated the team for ensuring total recovery of more than Rs 1.5 billion.

He said that service standard in green line train should be best and arrangements should be finalised in this regard.

Work on Main Line-1 priority packages should be started, he added.

He further directed to ensure proper look after of track machines.

A decision was taken in the meeting that extra staff should be recalled from all government residences. The staff would be utilized as a manpower in important departments of the Railways.

A committee had been constituted to determine the components of income from branding.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khawaja Saad Rafique also visited Lahore Cantt Station and reviewed the platform. He expressed satisfaction over cleanliness, administrative affairs and availability of clean drinking water at the station.

