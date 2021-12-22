UrduPoint.com

Platforms, Options Being Used To Explore Mineral Sector, Attract Investment: CM's Aide

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai Wednesday said new options and platforms are being used to attract foreign investment in mineral sector of the province

He was chairing a meeting in Civil Secretariat that among others was attended by CM's aide on Industries, Abdul Karim, Secretary and Director General Mines besides concerned officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT).

The meeting was informed that the government is fully prepared to participate in International Expo at Dubai and use the platform to attract foreign investment in richly endowed mineral sector of KP.

Officials of KP-BOIT told the meeting that concerned officials would attend Dubai Expo and attract foreign investment by highlighting mineral sector potential of KP in the international event.

Speaking on the occasion, Arif Ahmadzai said that following directives of chief minister, mining and mineral department would start one-window operation for facilitation of investors and to ensure transparency and accountability.

He said that KP has 97 percent of country's 300 billion tons marble reserves and the moment has arrived that the potential should be explored by utilizing correct mechanism and to attract investment.

He also appreciated role played by industries department to facilitate foreign investor that are trying to explore mineral sector of province

