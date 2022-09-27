UrduPoint.com

Play " Ae Gallan Changiyan Tay Nhi" Staged At PAC

Published September 27, 2022

Play " Ae Gallan Changiyan Tay nhi" staged at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :A play titled "Ae Gallan Changiyan Tay Nahi" was staged at the Punjab Council of Arts(PAC) here Tuesday.

The Play was written by Muhammad Aslam Bhatti, while Ramiz Raja was the director and Director of PAC Waqar Ahmed was the chief guest of the play.

Rizwana Khan, Arshad Khan, Abbas Ninha, Jhalak Ali, Liaquat Shah, Khawar Ayub, Waseem Raja, Alisha, Sophia Ali and Babar Abbas were prominent among the performers of the play.

The play highlighted the importance and sanctity of human relationships.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that relationships have become weak due to wealth.

"Wealth is a material thing that can raise the life standard but cannot compensate for the lack of blood relations.

" He said that in today's modern age, we prioritise wealth over relations, which has destroyed our family system.

In the end, he also congratulated the artists for presenting a wonderful play.

Assistant Director Muhammad Sulaiman, on the occasion, said that PAC had always adorned the stage with standard plays.

He added that providing the best entertainment to the public was the top priority of the Arts Council, adding Artist Support Fund was a link under which deserving artists were being given financial assistance of five thousand rupees per month by the government of Punjab.

Suleman said that marriage grants for artists' daughters also illustrate the government's priorities.

Many citizens flocked to the Arts Council to watch the drama.

