Play "Char Diwari" Staged At Arts Council

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Play

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Arts Council and Pak Event Production jointly presented the corrective drama "Chardiwari".

The special guest of the play was Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed. The play has been written by Zeeshan Alvi, while the instructions have been given by Abbas Nanna.

The play featured Saeed Anwar, Imran Rushdie, Sobia, Jhalak Ali, Lubna Shahzadi, Reha Yusuf, and Raja Sattar.

Waqar Ahmed said that the title of the drama was unique; all the actors have played their roles in the best way.

There is a need to provide quality entertainment to the people, so that the people's confidence in stage plays can be restored.

A large number of people were present in the Arts Council to watch the play.

