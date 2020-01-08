Play 'Deewana Bakar-e-Khaish Hoshiyar' concludes at Alhamra Art Centre

Azad Theatre and Lahore Arts Council presentation, a three-day play "Deewana Bakar-e-Khaish Hoshiyar" concluded here on Wednesday with the message of revival and promotion of theatre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Azad Theatre and Lahore Arts Council presentation, a three-day play "Deewana Bakar-e-Khaish Hoshiyar" concluded here on Wednesday with the message of revival and promotion of theatre.

The event was presented at the Alhamra Art Centre and attended by a large number of audiences.

The play was written by renowned playwright late Rafi Peer in urdu and translated into Punjabi by Imran Pirzada.

Through the act Azad theatre tried to encourage and educate the public about social reforms.