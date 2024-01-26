Play Held To Raise Awareness Regarding Cleanliness
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 06:29 PM
Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed has said that performing art was the best method for highlighting the issues of society and creating awareness among the people to solve these problems
He expressed these views during a play organized in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank, Local Government Department, and Bahawalpur Waste Management Company. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Muhammad Adeel Khan, CEO BWMC Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Registrar Government Sadiq College Women University Fatima Mazhar, members of civil society, and students were also present at the occasion.
The play raised issues related to cleanliness and the harmful effects of a dirty environment.
RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed said that such constructive programs should be held regularly to build the character of people regarding social responsibilities. Due to sanitation problems, we are also facing serious health problems.
He appreciated the efforts of the theater organizers in choosing the topic and its related issues. CEO BWMC Muhammad Naeem Akhtar said that there is a much need for people to realize their responsibility towards cleaning.
He further said that the citizens have to understand that cleanliness is not only the duty of a single department or a single sanitary worker but it is a mutual responsibility of all of us.
