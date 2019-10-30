UrduPoint.com
Play On Dowry Staged In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:25 PM

Play on dowry staged in Lahore

A play titled 'Jahaiz' was presented at Govt Fatima Jinnah College for Women, Chuna Mandi here on Wednesday under the auspices of Lahore Arts Council (LAC)'s initiative 'Alhamra on Wheel'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :A play titled 'Jahaiz' was presented at Govt Fatima Jinnah College for Women, Chuna Mandi here on Wednesday under the auspices of Lahore Arts Council (LAC)'s initiative 'Alhamra on Wheel'.

According to LAC spokesperson, the purpose of staging drama was to encourage the youth to stay away from the curse of Jahaiz and "Say No to Dowry".

The play was presented by Azad Theatre, written by William Pervez and directed by Malik Aslam.

LAC Director Arts & Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi in his address highlighted bad impact of dowry and urged them to play their role in ending the curse of dowry from the society.

LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that Alhamra wanted to change the mindset of society towards the girls by educating youth through the innovative idea of "Alhamra on Wheel".

The play was greatly appreciated by the students and staff members of the college.

