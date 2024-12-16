Play on environmental challenges performed at GCU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Dhobi ka kutta, an English short play addressing the pressing environmental challenges faced by Lahore and associated social issues, was performed on Monday at Government College University (GCU) Lahore. The play emphasized collective responsibility and urged the citizens to reflect on their role in combating environmental degradation.

The play, staged by students from the Department of English Literature, was held at the University’s Amphitheatre in collaboration with the Women Development Centre (GCU-WDC) as part of the students’ final project. The thought-provoking performance captivated the audience with its powerful message on environmental sustainability.

Directed by final-year student Noor Khalid, the play explored the intricate relationship between Lahore's residents and the city’s environment challenges. To highlight the collective responsibility, the stage design incorporated actual litter collected from the streets and parks of Lahore. The production depicted diverse scenarios, illustrating individuals' interactions with ecological challenges and urban waste.

GCU-WDC Focal Person, Dr.

Arooj Ehsan, commended the collaborative effort, stating, “A notable aspect of the play was its lack of a single author or named characters. Each student contributed individual performances that were seamlessly interwoven into a unified narrative.”

She further emphasized that the play drew inspiration from celebrated local literary figures such as Nasir Kazmi and Sahir Ludhianvi while adapting works by Western writers to align with the local cultural context.

The cast and crew featured a talented ensemble of students, including Alishba Fayyaz, Ayesha Kashif, Muazzama Hassan, Naima Sultan, Ruhma, Maham Siddique, Aima Arif, Aiman Laeeq, Arooba Kaleem, Nawal Gul, Dur-e-Zahra, Ahmed Tajy, Umamah Farooq, Zunnoorain Fatima, Sajjar Shabbir, Zohaa Abbas, Aqsa Zafar, and Maryam Siddiqa.

The performance attracted a large audience of students, who were not only entertained but also inspired to engage in meaningful discussions about sustainability and the urgent need for climate action. The innovative production successfully merged art with advocacy, underscoring the pivotal role of youth in addressing global environmental challenges.