Open Menu

Play On Social Behaviours Presented At Alhamra

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Play on social behaviours presented at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council presented a play on social behaviours, 'Oot Pataang, at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall, here on Wednesday, where Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan was the chief guest.

In his welcome speech, Alhamra Chairman Razi Ahmed thanked the audience for watching the play. Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid briefed Shazia Rizwan on the council’s efforts. The parliamentary secretary responded with high praise for the performances. She commended the artists and lauded the Punjab government’s measures in supporting the arts and nurturing talent.

She applauded the joint efforts of Alhamra and Ajoka Theatre, emphasising the exceptional quality of the performances.

The play was a collaborative project between Alhamra and Ajoka Theatre. Razi Ahmed, along with Faryal Gohar and Shahid Nadeem, distributed certificates to participants in the theatre workshop. The play, directed by Nadeem Abbas, featured an impressive cast, including Dildar Mustafa, Abdullah Saif, Sadid Zia, Isa-ul-Razia, Shams-ul-Haq, Abu Humira, Shafi Shaikh, Saima Sajid, Iman Munir, Saifur Rehman, Javed Bhatti, Hanan Ahmed, Munsib-ur-Rehman and others.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab Rashid

Recent Stories

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harn ..

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area

11 minutes ago
 Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day ..

Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit

15 minutes ago
 “Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year wil ..

“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2

20 minutes ago
 Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-l ..

Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed

29 minutes ago
 Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

49 minutes ago
 Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile att ..

Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack

59 minutes ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

13 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

13 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

13 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan