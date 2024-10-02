Play On Social Behaviours Presented At Alhamra
Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council presented a play on social behaviours, 'Oot Pataang, at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall, here on Wednesday, where Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan was the chief guest.
In his welcome speech, Alhamra Chairman Razi Ahmed thanked the audience for watching the play. Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid briefed Shazia Rizwan on the council’s efforts. The parliamentary secretary responded with high praise for the performances. She commended the artists and lauded the Punjab government’s measures in supporting the arts and nurturing talent.
She applauded the joint efforts of Alhamra and Ajoka Theatre, emphasising the exceptional quality of the performances.
The play was a collaborative project between Alhamra and Ajoka Theatre. Razi Ahmed, along with Faryal Gohar and Shahid Nadeem, distributed certificates to participants in the theatre workshop. The play, directed by Nadeem Abbas, featured an impressive cast, including Dildar Mustafa, Abdullah Saif, Sadid Zia, Isa-ul-Razia, Shams-ul-Haq, Abu Humira, Shafi Shaikh, Saima Sajid, Iman Munir, Saifur Rehman, Javed Bhatti, Hanan Ahmed, Munsib-ur-Rehman and others.
