Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 04:20 PM

Play presented to highlight consequences of drug use

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :urdu Social Play " Akhir Kab Tak" based on drug addicts was staged in Punjab Council of the art in collaboration with Pak production.

The play is written by Larosh, directed by Sardar Tanveer Ahmed and produced by Malik Abid Awan.

The cast of the game included Naseem Khan, Aashi Khan, Ali Shan, Sawera Shahzadi, Naeem Tota, Faizan, Sofia Ali, Waqas Vicky, Tahir Khan, Khalid Toti, Shafqat, Hamza, Zaheer, Farhan Khalid and Shahid Kodo.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that plays on social issues have a profound effect on the audience. Drug addiction is a curse that is destroying our generation.

He also had to play his part in bringing life back to life.

On the occasion, the hall of the Arts Council was packed with spectators.

