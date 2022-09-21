Play 'Rishte Nahi Badalte' staged at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :A play titled "Rishtay Nahi Badalty" was staged at the Punjab Council of the Arts (PAC) here on Wednesday.

Naheed Manzoor, along with Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed, was the chief guest of the play.

The play is written and directed by Basharat Jaffri, while Arshad Chaudhry is the producer. Shazia Sheikh, Sapna Shah, Liaquat Ali Shah, Jhalak Ali, Arshad Khan, Sajjad Khan, Rizwana Khan, Sofia Ali, Anjum Abbasi and Imran Rushdie were prominent in the play.

The play's story reflected our present day society, where it showed that the blood relations were becoming weaker and stranger. In the play, these relations were beautifully woven like the seeds of a rosary.

Naheed Manzoor said that plays written on reform themes were closer to reality and long-lasting.

She said that Arts Council was always trying to promote family plays, adding the golden age of stage drama would return when families flock to the theatres to watch the drama.

All the characters performed superbly and deserved appreciation, Naheed added.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that Punjab Arts Council had always adorned the stage with only standard plays.

He added that providing the best entertainment to the public was the Arts Council's top priority.

A large number of people were present to watch the play.