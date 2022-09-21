UrduPoint.com

Play 'Rishte Nahi Badalte' Staged At PAC

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Play 'Rishte Nahi Badalte' staged at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :A play titled "Rishtay Nahi Badalty" was staged at the Punjab Council of the Arts (PAC) here on Wednesday.

Naheed Manzoor, along with Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed, was the chief guest of the play.

The play is written and directed by Basharat Jaffri, while Arshad Chaudhry is the producer. Shazia Sheikh, Sapna Shah, Liaquat Ali Shah, Jhalak Ali, Arshad Khan, Sajjad Khan, Rizwana Khan, Sofia Ali, Anjum Abbasi and Imran Rushdie were prominent in the play.

The play's story reflected our present day society, where it showed that the blood relations were becoming weaker and stranger. In the play, these relations were beautifully woven like the seeds of a rosary.

Naheed Manzoor said that plays written on reform themes were closer to reality and long-lasting.

She said that Arts Council was always trying to promote family plays, adding the golden age of stage drama would return when families flock to the theatres to watch the drama.

All the characters performed superbly and deserved appreciation, Naheed added.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that Punjab Arts Council had always adorned the stage with only standard plays.

He added that providing the best entertainment to the public was the Arts Council's top priority.

A large number of people were present to watch the play.

Related Topics

Punjab Sofia Gold Family Best Top Blood

Recent Stories

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

30 minutes ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

1 hour ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

1 hour ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs concludes training with French Custo ..

Dubai Customs concludes training with French Customs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.