Play, Seminar On Kashmir Held At Alhamra Art Centre

Tue 04th February 2020 | 08:28 PM

Play, seminar on Kashmir held at Alhamra Art Centre

Special sitting of 'Gosha-e-Gayan' on Kashmir was held at Alhamra Art Centre, the Mall here on Tuesday. During the session famous scholar, Dr. Tariq Shareef Zada and Prof. Dr Abid Ali, Prof Mahmood Ghaznavi and other speakers addressed the ceremony and highlighted the Kashmir Issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Special sitting of 'Gosha-e-Gayan' on Kashmir was held at Alhamra Art Centre, the Mall here on Tuesday. During the session famous scholar, Dr. Tariq Shareef Zada and Prof. Dr Abid Ali, Prof Mahmood Ghaznavi and other speakers addressed the ceremony and highlighted the Kashmir Issue.

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine and President Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Ejaz Chaudhry also participated in the event to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

During the session, speakers strongly condemned the Indian atrocities, saying that it was complete human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

They said that, if Muslim countries did not come forward immediately to stop get stopped atrocities in held Kashmir, it would become the greatest human crisis.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said that Alhamra arranged different programsto express solidarity with Kashmiris. He said that seminar, special plays, national songs, walk, and an artexhibition were the part of the programs.

