Play Staged To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:29 PM
FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) staged a play titled 'Zulm Kab Tak' at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.
Artists through their performance expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and highlighted the Indian atrocities in the occupied valley. A large number of families witnessed the play.