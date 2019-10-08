UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Play Staged To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:29 PM

Play staged to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) staged a play titled 'Zulm Kab Tak' at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) staged a play titled 'Zulm Kab Tak' at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Artists through their performance expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and highlighted the Indian atrocities in the occupied valley. A large number of families witnessed the play.

Related Topics

India Faisalabad Tak Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Recent Stories

UAE continues supporting education sector in Yemen

16 minutes ago

OIC Congratulates Tunisia on Successful Parliament ..

29 minutes ago

NAB, Karachi recovers 1,191.53 mln during 2019

1 minute ago

Health Department to open new OT at Trauma Center ..

1 minute ago

Deal With Damascus Best Option for Kurds in Syria ..

1 minute ago

All-out efforts to provide free health facilities: ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.