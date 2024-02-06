Play titled “Khoon Ki Wadi” staged at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) A drama titled “Khoon Ki Wadi” based on the atrocities committed by the Indian forces on Kashmiri people was presented at the Punjab Arts Council(PAC) in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The chief guest of the play was President board of Management PAC Rawalpindi Saqib Rafiq.

The play was written by Aamir Zaryab while the direction had been given by Muanwar Afridi.

Arshad Khan, Karim Khan, Shazia Sheikh, Rabia Shah, Yaqub Sheikh, Kashif Raza, Hamid, Parvez Malik, Saim and others were included in the cast of the play.

The artists portrayed the atrocities of Occupied Kashmir in the best way in the stage drama.

Speaking on the occasion Chief guest Saqib Rafiq said that human rights violations committed by India in Occupied Kashmir was unprecedented in history.

He said that the silence of world powers on human rights violations was miserable while Pakistan would continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris.

The United Nations must play its due role in resolving the Kashmir issue, he added.

Later, he congratulated the actors for presenting the best performance.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that on August 5, 2019, the special status of Kashmir was abolished, which increased the freedom spirit of Kashmiris immensely.

Human rights organizations of the world were also shouting about this worst state terrorism but the silence of the United Nations and the European Union on the violation of human rights in the occupied valley was beyond comprehension.

A large number of people from the twin cities visited the Arts Council to watch the play.