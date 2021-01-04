UrduPoint.com
Play Yard For Disable Kids To Be Made At Madni Park: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 01:59 PM

Commissioner Multan Division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, said that special play yard would be made for disable kids at Madni Park

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, said that special play yard would be made for disable kids at Madni Park.

During a surprise visit to Madni Park here on Monday, Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that park would be upgraded by making new jogging tracks, boundary wall, installing new benches and other development work. He said that different development works were continued at parks to provide best residential points to citizens.

Commissioner said that Prime Minister Imran Khan paying special focus on tree plantation and tourism. He said that one percent of all development projects was being given to Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in order to bring economical stability in the department.

The commissioner directed officers concerned to remove encroachments from adjacent areas of the park.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that the previous governments had not made tree plantation a national agenda.

He said that PHA improving recovery by promoting business activities. He said that strict action would be taken against the people involved in getting fee from citizens outside the parks. He said that different parks have been made smoking free by keeping in view the health of visitors.

