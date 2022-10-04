UrduPoint.com

Playback Singer' Masood Rana' Remembered On His Death Anniversary

Published October 04, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Famous playback singer Masood Rana was remembered on his 27th death anniversary on Tuesday.

He was born on August 6, 1941 in Mir Pur Khas, Sindh and began his singing career in 1962 with the film Inqalab and became one of the top male singers in both urdu and Punjabi films for more than three decades.

He sang in a great deal of films; but he shot to fame from his second film Banjaran in 1962, a private news channel reported.

He was proudly introduced as "Pakistani Rafi" and always lived up to his reputation.

He was a specialist in singing difficult songs in very high pitch and was the first choice for title and theme songs.

He soon became the most dominating male singer in both Urdu and Punjabi films when his six songs in film Hamarahi (1966) were mega hits.

Masood Rana is still the only male singer in Pakistani films who sang more than 300 songs in each of two languages Urdu and Punjabi.

He sang in more than 550 films and worked continuously from his first film in 1962 till his death on Oct 4, 1995.

