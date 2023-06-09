UrduPoint.com

Playback Singer Masood Rana Remembered On His Birth Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Playback singer Masood Rana remembered on his birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The birth anniversary of famous playback singer Masood Rana was observed on Friday.

He was born on June 9, 1938, in Mirpur Khas.

Masood Rana started his singing career at Radio Pakistan Hyderabad in 1955, while his first film as a playback singer was Inqilab in 1962.

Masood Rana remained one of the top singers of urdu and Punjabi films for more than three decades. He died on October 4, 1995, and was laid to rest in Lahore.

More Stories From Pakistan

