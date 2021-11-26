UrduPoint.com

Players' Hostel At LBSC To Help Promote Sports Activities In Rwp: Rashid Shafiq

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 06:10 PM

Players' hostel at LBSC to help promote sports activities in Rwp: Rashid Shafiq

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Control, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq on Friday said that the construction work of the players' hostel at Liaquat Bagh Sports Complex (LBSC) was swiftly being completed which would help promote sports activities in Rawalpindi.

During his visit to the Sports Complex he said that construction work of a hostel to provide better residential facilities to 100 players at Liaquat Bagh Sports Complex had been started and the project would be completed at a cost of Rs 100 million.

He informed that an international standard swimming pool would also be constructed here at a cost of Rs 100 million for which tendering process had been completed. Work order of the project had also been issued, he added.

Federal Interior Minister, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed would lay foundation stone of the project next week, he said.

On the occasion, District Sports Officer, Rawalpindi, Shams Tauheed Abbasi, Deputy Director, Project Management Unit, Muhammad Imran and Coach Shafqat Abbasi briefed the Parliamentary Secretary about the players' hostel and swimming pool projects.

Sheikh Rashid Shafiq said that all-out efforts would be made to complete both the projects within shortest possible time frame. He thanked Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Commissioner Rawalpindi Gulzar Hussain Shah for launching projects to promote sports activities in the city.

The Punjab government was trying to provide state-of-the-art sports facilities to the youth, he added.

