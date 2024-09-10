Players Like Haider Ali Hero Of The Nation: Rana Mashhood
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that talented players like Haidar Ali are the heroes of the nation.
Extending warm congratulations to Pakistan’s Haider Ali for winning the Bronze medal in the discus throw event at the Paris Paralympics who met with him here at his office.
He said, “We're proud of you for your outstanding achievement and your perseverance and passion.”
The Chairman PMYP said that Haider's incredible talent and dedication had earned the honour for the country.
Rana emphasized the importance of sports in promoting unity, resilience, and national pride and reiterated the Government’s commitment to providing all necessary resources and support to empower and enhance Pakistan’s standing in the world of sports.
