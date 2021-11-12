UrduPoint.com

Players Must Move Forward With Sportsman Spirit : Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Friday that success and defeat were part and parcel of all sports activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Friday that success and defeat were part and parcel of all sports activities.

In a statement issued here, he said that Pakistani players had earned the praise of the people despite their defeat in the T20 World Cup semi-final.

Pakistanis were proud of their team's performance adding that the defeat in the semi-final was tragic but the players had played well, he maintained.

There was no need to lose hope and the players should move forward while correcting their mistakes, he said.

