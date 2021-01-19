Playing action video games can improve learning skills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :A new study has demonstrated that playing action video games on a regular basis can actually enhance learning skills of an individual.

Daphne Bavelier, a research professor in brain and cognitive sciences at the University of Rochester New York, said that prior research by their group and others had shown that action gamers excel at many tasks. In this new study, they showed that they excelled because they were better learners and they become better learners by playing the fast-paced action games.

Bavelier and her team first used a pattern discrimination task to compare action video game players' visual performance with that of individuals who did not play action video games, Science Daily reported.

The researchers also found that the action gamers' improved performance is a lasting effect. When tested several months to a year later, the action-trained participants still outperformed the other participants, suggesting that they retained their ability to build better templates.