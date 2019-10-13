UrduPoint.com
Playing In WBBL To Inspire Other Pakistani Women Cricketers: Nida Dar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 02:00 PM

Playing in WBBL to inspire other Pakistani women cricketers: Nida Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Nida Dar who made history by becoming the first woman cricket player from Pakistan to play in a foreign league believes she can be an inspiration for other female cricketers in the country by playing in Women's Big Bash League.

Nida was signed by the team Sydney Thunder for this year's Women's Big Bash League. The Gujranwala-born cricketer, has played 71 ODIs and 96 T20Is for Pakistan, made her international debut in 2010 and has cemented her place as a seasoned all-rounder.

Nida said that she is very excited to be playing top-level cricket in Australia. She feels that playing in WBBL will take her skills to a new level. She wants to learn from this tournament, upon arriving in Sydney Nida said in an interview with sydneythunder.com.au.

On asking whether her playing in the league will pave the way for other Pakistani cricketers, Nida replied in affirmative.

"This is the pathway for other girls too. The girls are waiting for me over there. They want to watch my game over here," she said.

Keeping an eye on the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in Australia, Nida believes the league will act as the pre-season and she hopes she can give her teammates some tips and tricks of playing in WBBL.

Nida Dar plays the role of an all-rounder in her national team and is hopeful of replicating the same for Sydney Thunder. The right-arm off-break bowler is excited to showcase her skills in the league.

Nida said that her teammates are very good and her cricketing skills will eventually improve because of her playing in the tournament.

"Everyone here is very helpful. I'm feeling very great over here", she added.

Sydney Thunder will be in action on the opening day of the tournament when they will take on Sydney Sixers in a derby match on Friday 18 October.

